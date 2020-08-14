January 5, 1947 - August 12, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Rita Fey Punzel, age 73, of Janesville passed away at Riverside Terrace in Beloit on Wednesday afternoon, August 12, 2020. She was born in Monroe, WI, on January 5, 1947, the daughter of Ervin and Ruth (Williams) Hauri. She grew up in the Beloit/Orfordville area, and attended Orfordville High School. She married Richard A. Punzel on August 11, 1967. They had two sons, Robbert and Rodney. Rita Fey was employed as an industrial sewer by Freeman Shoe Company, The Upholstery Shop and Accudyne. Rita Fey was active in bowling for many years and served as a youth coach for bowling at Playmore Bowl. She enjoyed going to bowling tournaments where Richard was a participant. She also enjoyed camping, especially going with her family when her sons were growing up.
Rita Fey Punzel is survived by her two sons: Robbert Punzel of Janesville and Rodney (Julie) Punzel of Janesville; her three special granddaughters who were the light of her life: Katrina (Nick) Gilbank, Sydney (Cameron Letts) Punzel and Madelynn Punzel: three sisters: Janet Wagner, Nancy (Dan) Buroker, Martha (Terry) Hermlinger; numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Punzel on March 27, 2018. Her parents; her brother, Warner "Butch" Hauri and his wife, Linda; her brother, Richard Hauri and his wife, Sandria; and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Wagner also preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be at Noon Monday August 17, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Jerry Amstutz will officiate. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home