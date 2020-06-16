January 28, 1954 - April 3, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Rickey J. Coggins, age 66, of Beloit area died Friday April 3, 2020 at Alden Meadow Park Nursing Home in Clinton, WI. He was born on January 28, 1954 in Russellville, Alabama, the son of Cleo and Lola (Allen) Coggins. Rickey married Brenda Henry on November 24, 1986 in Janesville, she passed away February 4, 2015. He owned and operated his own Asphalt business for 40 years, retiring in 2017.
He was a member of the Church of Nazarene in Brodhead. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, gardening and cooking; but his greatest joy was his family and he loved to spend time with them.
He is survived by his children: Cristy (Jason) Jones of Milton, Chris Miller of Beloit, and Trish (Brian) Garrett of Raeford, NC. Grandchildren: Ricki (DeMarco) Whitby, Bailey Coggins, Logan Jones, Kierstin and Jordan Goecks, Jaida (Antoine) Greene, Gavin and Jake Miller, Taylor and Jayden Garrett. 3 great-grandchildren: Royalty and DeMarco Whitby, and A.J. Greene. Siblings: Jerry (Darlene) Coggins of Beloit, Patsy Robertson, Jimmy Coggins, Janet Strothman and Vickie Coggins, all of Brodhead, Carol (Greg) Merrick of Independence, MO, Tony (Molly) Coggins of Janesville, and Lisa Coggins of Algoma, WI. Special cousin, Ernie Hanvy; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and son Rickey L. Coggins.
A celebration of Rickey's life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at The Church of the Nazarene, Brodhead with Pastor Ken Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of service on Saturday, at the church. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
