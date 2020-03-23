Richard Woodville Sams

March 21, 1936 - March 15, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Our Lord came to take Rich on March 15, 2020. Richard was born to Joseph and Virginia (Brown) Sams on March 21, 1936 in Peoria, Illinois. Richard spent 50+ years as a pharmacist, working in Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico. At one point, he had licenses in five states. His love for family was closely followed by his love for his horses and dogs. He was a facilitator for Griefshare, taught Sunday School for years as "Mr. Rich" and was a member of the Lions Club. He ran the sound system in his church in New Mexico and volunteered at the food pantry. He helped with the Men's Emmaus Walk.
He is survived by his wife Carol Branton/Sams, and children Rick &Teri Sams and 5 grandchildren, Marcie Sams and step-children John &Dawn Branton and 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren , James& Shelley Branton and Jason Branton.
The family is planning a memorial/memory buffet in the immediate future at Westshire Lakes clubhouse, Delavan. We encourage others to share life experiences they have had with Rich. "Among the best things we can give each other are memories" (Henry JM Nouwen). Due to the risk of virus to susceptible individuals, we will be letting everyone know when the buffet will be held. If you would like to receive information please send your e-mail to Richard.Sams.Always.Remembered @ gmail.com
Betzer Funeral Home of Delavan is serving Sams family.
