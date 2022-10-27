Richard V. Mason

April 6, 1927 - October 22, 2022 Beloit, WI - Richard Vann Mason, 95, of Beloit, Wisconsin passed away surrounded by the love of family on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was a cherished son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.

A lifelong Beloit resident, Richard was born April 6, 1927, the son of Russell Vann and Selma Mason. After graduating from Beloit High School in 1944, he served in the United States Army and attended Beloit College. He married Patsy Clark in 1952 and honeymooned in New Orleans to celebrate their love of jazz and begin a life remembered for great joy.

