Richard V. Mason

April 6, 1927 - October 22, 2022 Beloit, WI - Richard Vann Mason, 95, of Beloit, Wisconsin passed away surrounded by the love of family on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was a cherished son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
A lifelong Beloit resident, Richard was born April 6, 1927, the son of Russell Vann and Selma Mason. After graduating from Beloit High School in 1944, he served in the United States Army and attended Beloit College. He married Patsy Clark in 1952 and honeymooned in New Orleans to celebrate their love of jazz and begin a life remembered for great joy.
Richard spent his career as a merchandising executive with Beloit's Freeman Shoe Corporation and United States Shoe Corporation. At Freeman, he proudly founded and directed an art program bringing in works from state and regional galleries for exhibit and purchase by employees companywide.
Throughout his life, Richard valued family above all and then his pursuit of writing along with music and art as well as literature and gardening. He was the author of novels, plays, short stories, essays and poetry, having spent most evenings with pencil and yellow tablet in hand or at his typewriter. His comedy, "A Rose for Remmie," was presented at the New Court Theatre that once performed on the Beloit College campus. Richard was also known for playing his trumpet each evening, often on the porch during summer months and much to the delight of neighbors who heard his renditions of Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Bunny Berigan songs.
As a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Richard sought to inspire and pass along all that he considered important. He spent many hours with his granddaughters at piano and violin lessons, watching them sail and cheering their participation in golf, tennis and soccer. He continually taught a devotion to doing well and doing good and always to doing the right thing. He will be loved and admired forever for his wisdom, integrity, patience, kindness and courage.
Richard was predeceased by his parents; his wife of nearly 55 years, Patsy; his older brother, David Mason; and his sisters-in-law, Gloria Mason and Paula Mason.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Anne (John) Murphy; his four granddaughters, Joan, Mary Alice, Margaret and Kathleen; his great-grandson, Charles John; his younger brother, Lucas Mason; and his nieces and nephew, Holly (Louis) Mineau; Elaine Mason and Keith (Elizabeth Rees) Mason.
Richard's family wishes to thank all who took care of him with extraordinary skill and compassion at Oak Park Place and through Agrace Hospice both in Janesville.
Private family services were held and Richard will be buried with his wife on November 8, their 70th wedding anniversary. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
His family asks that you please consider sending a memorial donation to TCCO (Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra) in honor of Richard Vann Mason, 437 East Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.