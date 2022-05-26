Richard T. "Tom" Nightingale

January 14, 1945 - May 15, 2022
Beloit, WI - Richard Thomas "Tom" Nightingale entered eternal life on Sunday, May 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville, Wisconsin.
He was born on January 14, 1945 in Cedar Rapids, IA, the son of Richard "Dick" and Catherine "Kate" (Crosby) Nightingale. Tom graduated in 1963 from Beloit Memorial High School and in 1971 from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War from 1967-1968 and finishing his enlistment at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina from 1968-1969. Upon returning from Vietnam, Tom married Kay Pierson, the love of his life, on August 17, 1968. They shared 53 and a half years of marriage, that began with the Beloit Memorial High School Prom in 1963 and blossomed into true love and a wonderful life journey together.
Tom began his career in banking with The First National Bank and Trust Company. Subsequently, he was employed by what eventually became M&I Bank of Beloit, retiring June 30, 2005 as Senior Vice President after 30 years of service. Tom was also part owner of Four Star Mini Storage, beginning in 1985 until his journey to glory. He was a true "Builder and Booster of Beloit," a member of Beloit Rotary, serving as President in 1993, was a member of the Rockford Model T Ford Club and Beloit Historical Society, to name just a few. Most importantly, Tom was a member of Berean Baptist Church, Beloit. He wholly accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior on January 14, 2020, his birthday, with his wife and was fully baptized at Berean Baptist on September 26, 2021. It should be noted that Tom was always a strong Christian.
To thoroughly appreciate who Tom Nightingale was on earth, one must understand that Faith, Family, Friends, Integrity, Country and Community were the pillars of his life, respectively. For family, close friends, acquaintances, and even passers-by, his radiating smile, big laugh, optimism and kind demeanor instantly made an impression and spoke to his genuine character. The ultimate traditionalist, Tom, alongside Kay, created a stability in their home that provided unconditional love and important events to look forward to........established and new. This was never more evident than when holidays occurred. He exemplified the "true meanings of the seasons" with his focus on why we were gathered together, while simultaneously making them special for young and old. This included, but is not limited to giving highly anticipated, small Christmas gifts to his grandsons and granddaughters annually and pinning corsages on the important ladies in his life on Easter Sunday. Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, one of his biggest "Happy Places," was/is a tradition to be noted. Four generations of family and friends have gathered there annually in June, since 1976, starting with Idlewild Resort and now Ward's Resort since 1985. Cherished memories exist and continue to be made at Ward's and at our family cabin on the East side of the lake, a dream come true for Tom and his family. Lest we forget his treasured winters in Panama City Beach, Florida for 15 years with the 'Florida Crew.' What a blessing in retirement. Finally, VetsRoll, 2019, a God Wink for Tom and his family. To overstate the impact of this event in his and our lives is not possible. Dad and his fellow veteran brothers and sisters were rightfully escorted to Washington DC to provide recognition for their service to our country. It will forever be the honor of Kim and Tim's lives to have served with the VetsRoll Family and be there with him for his journey to closure.
Noting all of Tom's interests in his earthly life, as many know, would require reems of paper to run continuously through a printer for a period of no less than 6 months. That said, first and foremost, would be the time spent with his family. Affectionately known as "Papa" by his grandkids, Tom had a special relationship with each. He coined their nicknames that have stuck with them since birth and continuously encouraged, loved and pointed out what made them each special. The opportunity to travel the country and the world was precious. His weekly breakfasts with his Class of 1963 friends at The Road Dawg fed his outgoing nature and focus on the importance of friendship and loyalty. Tom was an avid collector of antiques and enjoyed the thrill of the hunt as much as polishing them after purchase. He was never one to impulsively enter a business deal or buy something. That would only occur after several rounds of intense negotiations. Fishing with his family as well as creating a 30 -year tradition of going to "Our Lake," for Wisconsin Fishing Opener with the Nightingale and Schneider Men was of utmost importance.
Tom saw good in most everyone and everything, which drove his moral compass and sentimental side. His presence was a ray of light to everyone that he interacted with and left the world a better place.
For those who survive Tom and share his Faith...... "Now Faith is being sure of what we hope for and CERTAIN of what we do not see." Hebrews 11:1.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Nightingale of Beloit, WI; children, Tim (Missy) Nightingale of Jordan, MN and Kim (Brent) Schneider of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Molly and Brett Nightingale and Macy and Micah Schneider; sister-in-law, Jean Pierson of Beloit, WI; their children Nancy (Cory) Ternberg of Eau Claire, WI and Becky (John) Wong of Beloit, WI and their children, Zea, Amaya and Taylen Ternberg and Kana and Kai Wong; beloved cousins, Florence Denbow, Margaret Parmer, Bill Crosby, Rose Hotchkiss, Shirley Cox, Ed Crosby, Marilyn Soukup, Lindy Crosby, Linda Schaeffer and Nancy Alsman.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother-in-law, Jack Pierson; the brother he never had and beloved cousin, Jeannie Haas.
The family would like to thank The Beloit Fire Department, Paramedics, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Agrace Hospice their care and support.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Tom will take place on Thursday, June 2 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Funeral Services will be Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Kelvin Swanson at Berean Baptist Church in Beloit, WI. Full military honors will immediately follow the service.
Memorials may be given in Tom's name to Berean Baptist Church, Beloit, Wisconsin.
