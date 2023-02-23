Richard T. "Tim" Pehl

July 20, 1951 - February 18, 2023 Davis, IL - Richard Timothy "Tim" Pehl, 71, of Davis, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in his workshop at home.

He was born on July 20, 1951 in Freeport, IL, the son of Donald and Vera (Chase) Pehl. Tim was a graduate of Durand High School. He married Donna Martin on November 12, 2010 in Davis, IL.

Recommended for you