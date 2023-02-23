Richard T. "Tim" Pehl

July 20, 1951 - February 18, 2023 Davis, IL - Richard Timothy "Tim" Pehl, 71, of Davis, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in his workshop at home.
He was born on July 20, 1951 in Freeport, IL, the son of Donald and Vera (Chase) Pehl. Tim was a graduate of Durand High School. He married Donna Martin on November 12, 2010 in Davis, IL.
Tim was currently employed by Bay Valley Foods of Pecatonica, IL for 51 years and loved his job! He was a member of Teamsters Local Union #703. Tim cherished being with his children and grandchildren. He liked spending time in his beautiful yard, mowing, the pond, and his workshop. Tim and Donna enjoyed their second home in Bradenton, FL.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Pehl; children, Emily (John) Matthews of Brookfield, IL, Matt Pehl of Rockford, IL, Jennifer Lange of New York, and Kelly (Chris) Manuel of Roscoe, IL; grandchildren, Adin and Lucille Matthews, Isabell and Stella Vettori, Jack, Andrew, and Annabell Manuel; sister, Nancy (Bernie) McWilliams of Rockford, IL; nephews, Eric (Teresa Weston) Johnson and Brock (Heidi) McWilliams; nieces, Jennifer (Travis) McWilliams-Dunbar, Erica Johnson, and Heidi Johnson; great nieces and nephews; cousins, other relatives and friends; especially everyone he worked with at Bay Valley; and his precious Schnauzer, Dolly who adored Tim.
Tim was predeceased by his parents; sister, Holly Pehl-Johnson; and his Schnauzer, Dakota.
A Memorial Visitation for Tim will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the family.