March 7, 1947 - October 24, 2022 Janesville, WI - Richard Steinborn, 75, of Janesville, WI passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at UnityPoint Health - Meriter in Madison, WI.
He was born on March 7, 1947, in Beloit, WI, the son of MacDonald and Phyllis (Popp) Steinborn. Richard was a 1965 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Richard married Shirley Sarow on January 30, 1970, in Beloit, WI.
Richard was formerly employed by Gilman's Engineered Solutions in Janesville, WI, until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of the Machinist Union and the 4x4 Club. Richard enjoyed mud drag racing and loved mechanical things, he was a "motor head."
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Steinborn of Janesville, WI; children, Eric (Lisa) Steinborn of Ft. Wayne, IN and Susan (Jamie Bluhm) Steinborn of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Lydia and Gabi Steinborn and Tyler Roehl; sister-in-law, Judy Sarow of Beloit, WI.
Richard was predeceased by his parents; and two infant brothers, MacDonald Jr. and Gene Steinborn.
A Graveside Service for Richard will be held at a later date in East Lawn Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in his name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belford Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32256