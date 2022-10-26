Richard Steinborn

March 7, 1947 - October 24, 2022 Janesville, WI - Richard Steinborn, 75, of Janesville, WI passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at UnityPoint Health - Meriter in Madison, WI.

He was born on March 7, 1947, in Beloit, WI, the son of MacDonald and Phyllis (Popp) Steinborn. Richard was a 1965 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Richard married Shirley Sarow on January 30, 1970, in Beloit, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Steinborn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you