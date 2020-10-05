Richard Mitchell

December 2, 1928 - October 3, 2020
Beloit, WI- Richard "Dick" D. Mitchell, age 91 of Beloit died Saturday October 3, 2020 in his home. He was born December 2, 1928 to the late Cecil and Ione (Dupke) Mitchell in Beloit. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1947. Dick served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, which includes one year in Korea until his honorable discharge. He married the former Janice A. Maryott on April 12, 1958 at Atonement Lutheran Church. He and Janice were longtime active members of Atonement Lutheran Church. Dick worked at the Beloit Daily News for 32 years in the sales department, retiring in 1990. He also worked as a Turner school bus driver during retirement for seven years. Dick was a member of the Beloit Noon Lions Club, Turner Booster Club and volunteered for meals on wheels. He enjoyed family trips to northern Wisconsin, Badger basketball & football as well as the Chicago Cubs & Bears. Dick will be remembered as a good family man.
Dick is survived by his wife, Janice Mitchell of Beloit; his children, Nancy (Steve) Ballweg, Richard (Amy) Mitchell and Sharon (Kendall) Dahmen; nine grandchildren, Garrett (Brie), Brent, Tyler, Kyle, Piper, Avery, Brooks, Beau, & Milanne and one great granddaughter, Emily. He is further survived by his in laws, Patricia Sauser, Richard (Julia) Maryott, Carol Thibeau, Roger (Kathy) Maryott and Julie (Tom) Walsh.
He was preceded in death by his infant son David Alan and his parents.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Dick.
Dick's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday October 7, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI. Friends will be received on Wednesday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in Eastlawn Cemetery. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Mitchell Family on our website. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Beloit Regional Hospice. Face masks and social distancing are required. Dick's Funeral Service will be live streamed on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/brianmarkfh/.
