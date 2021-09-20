Beloit, WI - Richard Lee Rifenbery age 92 of Beloit died Saturday September 18, 2021 at The Suites of Beloit. He was born January 3, 1929 to the late Otis Vern and Claire Leona (Mullikin) Rifenbery in Moline, IL. Dick graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1947. He married Elsie Jeannette "Jan" Thuestad on December 30, 1950 in Esmond, IL. She preceded him in death on July 26, 2004. In 1950, Dick enlisted into the U. S. Navy and served his Country as an Aerial Photographer for VF-41 Navy Jet Fighter Squad until his honorable discharge in 1954. He worked as a Sales & Marketing Manager for Besly Welles Corp from 1954 until 1982. Dick then joined Mattison Machine and was employed there until his retirement in 1988. He served as a volunteer Firefighter for the Town of Beloit Fire Dept from 1976 until 1993. Dick then served the Fire Dept as the volunteer Photographer until 2016. He enjoyed gardening, genealogy, photography and traveling. Dick loved family gatherings and visiting with friends and family.
He is survived by his daughters, Jean (Tom) Teale of Iowa City, IA, Mary McQuisten, Roscoe, IL and Susan (Tim) Rifenbery-Lowrie of Rockton, IL; his grandchildren, Kyle (Julie) McQuisten of Iowa City, IA, Erin (Brandon) Hood of St. Louis, MO, Mikaila (Zach Droll) Teale of Iowa City, IA and Kelsey Teale of Chicago, IL; great grandchildren, Neil & Jasper; sisters in law, Mary Langley of DeKalb, IL and Kathy (Reuben) Gamboa of Deming, NM; a niece, Beth (Duane) Duncan of Arlington, WA and numerous Thuestad nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jan, his brother, Billy and sister in law, Virginia Rifenbery and his son in law, George A. McQuisten.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Suites of Beloit and Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Dick.
A private family service and burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial's to Beloit Regional Hospice, 655 Third Street, Suite 200, Beloit, WI 53511. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Rifenbery family on our website.