December 16, 1945 - May 22, 2021
Rockton, IL - Richard L. Steward, 75, of Rockton, IL died Saturday May 22, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, WI after a long illness. He was born December 16, 1945, in Rockford, IL to Daniel and Geraldine Steward. Richard graduated from Hononegah High School in June, 1963. After high school he began his career as a pipe fitter. He worked at several refrigeration companies, until opening his own company, Dick's Refrigeration, in November 1989, where he continued to work until his death.
He was a volunteer at the Rockton Fire Department for many years and was active in the Rockton Boat Club and Jaycees. In his early years, he loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean and the occasional casino, and enjoyed camping, boating and fishing. He was an avid sports fan, with the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers as his favorites. His beloved dog, Toby, was his loyal companion for 14 years.
Richard is survived by his "better half", Bette Riedemann, his children, Rhonda (Dale) Rickard of Chesterfield, MO and Mark (Amy) Steward of Rockton, his sister, Diana Williams, of Rockton, nephew, Dan Williams, former wife, Connie Henry: grandchildren Taylor (Ryan), Jacob, Megan, Hannah, Lauren, Nathan and Brooke and great grandson, Jack.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Jim Williams.
Private family services will be held. Cremation Rites were accorded. Final Resting place to be Rockton Township Cemetery. McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel assisted the family.
Please send memorial donations to Rainbow Hospice Care, 1225 Remmel Dr., Johnson Creek, WI 53094 or donate online at rainbowhospicecare.org.