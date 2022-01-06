Beloit, WI - Richard L. Simms, 89, of Beloit, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at home. Born February 9, 1932, in Fort Atkinson, the son of J.R. and Eola (Blank) Simms. Richard was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, Class of 1951. He was a veteran serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Richard married Iona E. Abbott Heaberlin on June 26, 1954. He was a past member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) as well as a member of AARP.
Survived by his daughters, Rose M. Schoon, Dona E. Simms and Virginia L. Simms; grandchildren, Kyle (Melissa) Schoon, Jason (Jessica) Shepherd, Dustin Powell, Chad (Lauren) Powell, Chris Powell, Cody Smith, Rebecca (Benjamin) Dombek and Laura Trewyn; many great grandchildren; a niece and nephew. Predeced in death by his parents, wife, Iona, daughters, Karen S. Simms and Carol J. Powell, brother, W.P. Simms and grandson, Keith Schoon.
Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Rosman Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. Private burial in Eastlawn Cemetery. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Simms as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.