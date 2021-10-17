Richard L. "Rick" Swinconos

Clinton, WI - Richard "Rick" L. Swinconos, age 79, of Clinton passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Rick was born February 12, 1942 in Beloit, WI the son of Walter and Phyllis (Huebbe) Swinconos. He attended Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1960. Rick married Vicki L. Hoium-Frye on July 12, 1986. He worked as a machinist for 24 years at Warner Electric until his retirement. Rick was a great man and was willing to help anyone. He was a collector of many things. Rick loved cars and could fix anything. He will be remembered for his ability to tell a good story and his fondness for conversation.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Vicki Swinconos of Clinton WI, his children, Suzanne Swinconos of Janesville, Jason Swinconos of Beloit, Melissa (Brian) Morse of Beloit, Rosalie (Gary) Hamre of Janesville; his seven grandchildren, Jase Swinconos, Austin (Morgan) Cina, Owen (Autumn) Morse of Beloit, Dylan Morse, Keelee Wood, Amriel and Bronson Hamre; his great granddaughter, Braeleigh Cina and soon to be great grandson, Oakley Morse; his nieces, nephews and brother in laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Straw.
Rick's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF CLINTON, 309 Allen Street, Clinton with Rev. Charles Case officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday at Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow the service in Floral Lawns Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Swinconos family on our website.