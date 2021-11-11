Janesville, WI - Richard J. Lantz, age 76, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 4, 2021. He was born on February 9, 1945 in Dickinson, North Dakota; the son of Benny W. and Theresa (Binstock) Lantz. After honorably serving in the United States Army, Richard married his loving wife, Marge (Roth) Lantz at Saint Stephens Church in Mott, North Dakota on January 31, 1970; and they shared 42 years together before her passing on January 17, 2012. Richard enjoyed fishing in his free time and spending time with family and friends. He retired from Mid-States Concrete working in the maintenance department. He will be dearly missed as an incredible father, grandfather, husband, brother, and dear friend.
Richard is survived by his son, Allan Lantz; grandson, Ethan Lantz; siblings: Robert Lantz, Marvin (Marie) Lantz, Ervin (Brenda) Lantz, Rosie (Don) Leach, Rita (Roger) Wickum and Peggy (Steve) Roller; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marge Lantz; brother, Leroy Lantz; sister in-law, LeeAnn Lantz; and mother and father in-law, Frances and Joseph Roth.
The family would like to thank Barb Kaiser for helping through the years and especially during his final days.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Urn committal and Military Honors will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
