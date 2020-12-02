Richard J. "Dick" Burkman

October 14, 1934 - November 28, 2020
Beloit, WI - Richard "Dick" J. Burkman, 86, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Willowick Moments, Clinton, WI.
He was born on October 14, 1934 in Winnebago County, IL, the son of Roy and Hazelle (Cole) Burkman. Dick was a 1952 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1956 from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He married Sharleen Anderson on January 28, 1956 in Gridley Congregational Church, Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on April 11, 2008.
Dick was employed by the Beloit Corporation for 40 years, retiring in 1998. His passion was antique John Deere tractors and hobby farming on his family farm. He loved his cats and was an avid Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan.
Survivors include his children, Trudi (Jeff) Ludois of Roscoe, IL, Rick (Kristen) Burkman of Westfield, IN, and Brian Burkman of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Daniel (Melissa) Ludois, James (Courtney) Ludois, Rex Burkman, and Cole Burkman; great grandchildren, Emmett, Quinn, Ben, Sam, and Logan; sister, Patricia (David) Behl of Beloit, WI; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Betty Marie Whitney and Joanne Burkman.
A Graveside Service for Dick will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the East Lawn Cemetery, with Reverend Ian Stirrat officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in Dick's name to the Rock River Thresheree.
