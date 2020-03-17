Richard Heyerdahl

June 10, 1935 - March 15, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Richard C. Heyerdahl, age 84, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Azura Memory Care in Beloit. He was born June 10, 1935 to the late Ernest and Esther (Joranlien) Heyerdahl in Beloit. Richard graduated from Orfordville High School as class valedictorian in 1953. He married Catherine P. Verstynen on July 30, 1955 in Beloit. Richard "thrived on learning" his son explained as he attended the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY; he also earned his Bachelor and Masters degrees from UW-Whitewater and then completed his education at UW-Milwaukee, earning his CPA degree. Richard was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and served as the Church organist for 40 years. He worked for the Beloit Corp. for many years as the plant manager, then at J & L Fiber Services in Waukesha, retiring in 2000. Richard was a member of the Southern Wisconsin Foundrymen's Association, the Beloit College Masterwork Chorus, the Beloit Chess Club and the Beloit YMCA. He enjoyed long distance running & later walking, as well as family travel vacations. Richard had specific interests in finance, reading and music. He was a proud, goal oriented father and husband. Richard will be remembered for raising a wonderful family and sharing his musical talents with his church community.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Heyerdahl; his three children: Rick C. Heyerdahl of Beloit, Kelly E. Heyerdahl of Watertown and Scott M. (Melissa) Heyerdahl of Hartland; his two grandchildren, Alyssa and Sara; his brother, Curtis A. Heyerdahl and his son-in-law, Brad Lawver. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Shelly M. Lawver, and his infant grandson, Jordan R. Heyerdahl.
Richard's Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday at Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Heyerdahl Family on our website, www.brianmarkfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Azura Memory Care and Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Richard.
