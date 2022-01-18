Beloit, WI - Richard Graves age 94 of Beloit died Monday January 17, 2022 in his home. He was born January 2, 1928 to George and Stella (Powell) Graves in Black River Falls, WI. Richard graduated from Black River Falls High School, He served in the U.S. Army from March of 1946 until his honorable discharge in September of 1947. Richard married Delores Worick on September 25, 1949. She preceded him in death on February 15, 1994. He worked at McCurdy Tool for many years, retiring in 1995. Richard was active with the Beloit Lions Club. He enjoyed working in his shop and will be remembered as a snow mobile enthusiast.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Denise) Graves; his four grandchildren, Brad Ross, Amy (Mike) Ash, Brandi (Steven) Regnier & Jessica (Matt) Schaal; nine great grandchildren; his daughter in law, Janet Graves and his special friend, Irene Baker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Delores, his son, Leslie Graves, his daughter in law, Kathy Graves and his siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Autumn Lakes and Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Richard.
A private Family Service and burial is planned with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Graves family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit 362-2000
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Graves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.