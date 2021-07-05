May 31, 1931 - June 22, 2021Chicago, IL - Richard Graham “Dick” Moon, 90, longtime resident of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago, IL, due to complications from heart disease.
Dick was born in Chicago, IL and moved to Valton, WI as a teenager. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, and earned his BS in Mathematics at UW-Platteville, where he met his beloved wife, Mary Lynda Hutchins. Dick earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering at UW-Madison.
Dick and Lynda were married Aug 23, 1952. They were residents of Beloit for over 65 years. A pioneer in the application of robotics, Dick was a Mechanical Engineer for Gardner Machine Tool, Beloit Corporation and Gilman Engineering for over 30 years. He was a member of Beloit United Methodist Church, serving as Treasurer for a number of years. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, traveling, photography, reading about current events, and riding his bike. Dick logged several thousand miles a year on his bike in the Midwest and across the UK, taking part in several RAGBRAI and GRABAAWR rides through age 78.
In later years, Dick was a regular participant and organizer of classes for seniors run by the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU), a non-profit organization at Beloit College, and served as their newsletter editor for 15 years.
Survivors include his Wife, Mary Lynda Moon; Son, R. David Moon and Wife Andrea; Granddaughter, Sarah Moon and Husband Dan; Grandson Ben Moon and Wife Emily; Great-Grandchildren Aspen, Aquinnah, Mira, and Bodhi; Brother Howard Moon and wife Joanne.
Dick was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Fern Moon; Brother Roger Moon.
Memorial donations may be made on his behalf to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at https://everloved.com/life-of/richard-moon/