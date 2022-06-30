Richard Floyd "Dick" Lewin

Mesa, AZ - Richard F. Lewin Sr. (Dick) 79, passed away May 27th, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona at Sante of Mesa Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Dick's was born on February 14th (Valentine's Day), 1943 to Floyd and Dorothy Lewin. Dick was a 1963 graduate of Westfield (WI) High School. After high school he studied Police Science at UW Whitewater. Dick and Gail Anderson were married on August 29th, 1980. He was very proud to work at Beloit Corporation for 35 years working in several supervisory positions. He taught machine tooling at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, WI. Dick was later transferred to a sister company in Neenah, WI for 3 years. He then took a management position with Paper Converting Machine Company in DePere, WI. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Duane Schultz Jr., and his daughter Tamara L Schultz. He leaves behind the “love of his life” Gail, his sister Mary Lou Oligney, his son Richard F. Lewin Jr. (Amy), and stepdaughter Gina Anderson. His grandchildren Eric (Marie) Lewin, Sarah (Josh) Druding, Krystal Schultz, Kelsey (Brandon) Dever, Kyle Saunders, and Karah Saunders, His niece Jennifer (Shawn) Fick, and greatniece Morgan Fick. His great grandchildren Kamaralynn, JT, Tre, Kalistalynn, Axel, Cary and Josephine. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and communicated on Facebook. A special thank you to Pastor Myron for his comforting visits while Dick was in the hospital.
