July 10, 1943 - September 11, 2020
Chetek, WI -- Richard (Dick) J. Urbonya, 77, of Chetek passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born July 10, 1943 in Beloit, WI to James and Helen Urbonya. He married his wife Karen Olson on November 30, 1968 and they had one son together, Kevin. Dick and Karen shared 52 cherished years together. Dick joined the United States Air Force in January, 1963 and honorably discharged in September, 1966. After leaving the Air Force he joined the City of Beloit Fire Department and retired as Lieutenant in 1995. After retiring, Dick and his wife moved to Chetek, where he lived on the lake until his death. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, traveling and watching the Packers and Brewers. He loved being a Grandpa to his two grandchildren, Kyla and Hudson, and was always spoiling them. He had a heart of gold and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife Karen; son Kevin (Robyn Beuthling) and his grandchildren Kyla and Hudson. He is also survived by his brothers: Terry (Jeri) Urbonya of Rhinelander; Chuck (Barb) Hinds of Dade City, FL; sister Mary (Loren) Lippencott of Milton; brothers-in-law Allen (Donna) Olson of Beloit and Keith (Mary) Olson of Milton, and many loved nieces and nephews.
Interment services will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with full military honors. The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. www.burnham-ours.com