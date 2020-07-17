Richard "Dick" Phillips

October 7, 1931 - July 15, 2020
Rockton, IL -- Richard "Dick" A. Phillips, 88, of Rockton, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Highview in the Woodlands, Rockton, IL. He was born October 7, 1931 in Beloit, WI, the son of Ross and Dorothy (Lovelace) Phillips. Dick was a 1950 graduate of Beloit High School. He was a member of the National Guard. Dick married Patricia Phillips on June 28, 1953 in Second Congregational Church, Beloit, WI. Dick was formerly employed by Beloit Ironworks, Barber Coleman, Warner Electric and Amerock, retiring in 1993. He was a very active member of First Baptist Church. Dick and Patricia did dance ministry in nursing homes.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Phillips of Rockton, IL; children, Kim (Bob Messenger) Phillips and Elton (Mary Lynn) Phillips both of Beloit, WI; and granddaughter, Heather Phillips. He was predeceased by his parents and step brother, Robert Mulvain.
Funeral service for Dick will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Walt Hoshaw officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Social distancing and a face mask are required. Online condolences and the livestream of funeral service may be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com
