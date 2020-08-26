Richard (Dick) Kubiak

June 27, 1934 - August 17, 2020
Elgin, IL/Beloit, WI -- Richard (Dick) J. Kubiak, 86, of Genoa, IL, formerly of Elgin, IL and Beloit, WI passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born June 27, 1934 in Elgin, the son of Leonard and Gertrude Koppers Kubiak. Dick attended St. Laurence Grade School and was a graduate of St. Edward High School and St. Joseph's College. He was a master craftsman, employed by the State of Illinois for over 30 years. Dick was a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge. He was also an avid fisherman, traveling to Hayward, WI for opening day of the fishing season for over 50 years. Dick practiced his Catholic faith throughout his life, at St. Thomas Moore in Elgin and Our Lady of Assumption in Beloit.
Surviving are his wife, Harriet Pasholk Kubiak; three children: Mark (Shari) Kubiak, Tim Kubiak and Janet (Shane) Paul; Harriet's children: Sandra (Richard) Groebner, Nicola (Stephen) Meyer, Michael White, Mary Beth (Zoran) Kuzmanovich, Suzanne (Bruce) Willett; 16 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Dick was preceded by his parents; his first wife, Marianne Boswell Kubiak; son, Dennis Kubiak; great grandson, Christopher Kubiak; brother, Leonard Kubiak; and Harriet's daughter, Catherine White.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 27 at 10:00 AM at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 28 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Assumption, Beloit. Burial will be private at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be given to American Cancer Association or Alzheimer Research. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.