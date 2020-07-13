Richard "Dick" Hendricks

January 4, 1940 - July 10, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Richard "Dick" Kenneth Hendricks, 80, of Beloit, WI, died peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital SSM of Madison, WI on July 10, 2020 due to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis with cardiac complications. Richard was born on January 4, 1940 in Neptune Wisconsin, the son of Kenneth W and Gwenlyn (Lieurance) Hendricks. He attended a country school in Viola, Richland Center and then moved to Southern WI and later graduating from Beloit Memorial High School in 1957. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Mae Heppler on July 11, 1959. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary last year in 2019. Dick was a self-employed building sub-contractor, carpenter by trade but a true craftsman in his workmanship. He passed on this craft to his sons and his grandsons who learned to do the trade with perfection. His workmanship was quite well known in the area. He worked on all of his kids' houses through the years and we have wonderful memories of his beautiful work.
Dick was a man of few words but he had some beautiful blue eyes, a funny humor and a slow smile that he passed onto many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Early mornings before work and in retirement, he could be found drinking coffee with his buddies at his favorite restaurants through the years like John's Steer-In, Diana's or Al's Snack Shop, and Ditas. He always enjoyed eating pizza and the fish fry at The Villa in Orfordville, pies at Kay's Outback and then a good steak at The Butterfly Club where we had many wonderful family celebrations over the years! Hobbies included hunting, hunting and more hunting! His basement "Man Cave" is decorated with hunting gear, deer heads and bear rugs and mounts. In 1996, he was fortunate enough to go on a Father's Day Bear Hunting Trip with his father Ken (who was 80), sons and son in law and then go on another trip with his son Chris when Dick was almost 80 in the fall of 2019. Drag racing his 63' Blue Plymouth with the word "Suddenly" down the strip at Byron (and sometimes Riverside Dr.) was a favorite past-time along with bowling in the men's leagues and Scottish doubles with mom. He was an avid Brewer and Packer Fan and he loved to watch his grand-kids sporting activities through the years.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 61 years; children: Lori (Dave) Soderberg, Teri (Ron) Roth, and Christopher (friend Mary) Hendricks, Tracy Hendricks (wife of Rick); nine grandchildren: Nathan (Murphy), Rachel Soderberg; Rikki (Alisa), Tanner (Kaylyn), Seth (Emily); Jessica (Michele) Hendricks, Jeremy (Nikki), Luke (Vanessa) Williams, Aaron (Tiffany) Roth; eighteen great-grandchildren: Jordan, Paige, Mackenzie, Logan, Braxtyn, Aspen, Easton, Haevyn, Delaney, Camille Hendricks; Kyleigh, Cole, Landyn, Carter, Kensley Williams; Kelso, Logan, Nolan; and many grand-dogs! Also survived by his sisters, Pat and Linda; brother, Jack Hendricks; in-laws Bill and Barb Heppler, Julie Coy, and Cathy Schroeder. He is predeceased by his parents; his son, Richard Alan "Rick" Hendricks; his sister, Vicky McCaslin Butts; In-laws, Ben and Evelyn Heppler, Marvin and Lolly Heppler, Jim Coy, and Floyd Schroeder.
He was loved by many and will be missed dearly by his friends and loving family.
Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Deacon Jim Davis officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and a face mask is required. A memorial will be established in his name at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family and a live streaming of the service can be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gold for years of wonderful care, Dr. Britton Hopkins-ER at BMH and the great staff at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
