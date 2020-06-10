February 2, 1928 - June 8, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Richard "Dick" Edwards of Beloit died Monday, June 8, 2020 in his home. He was born February 2, 1928 to the late Roger and Hazel (Wandell) Edwards in Beloit. He was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School class of 1946. Dick was a veteran of the US Army. He married Minna "Betty" Adwell on October 24, 1953 at the First United Methodist Church. He worked at Black & Decker as a industrial tool engineer specialist for 38 years until his retirement in 1991. Dick enjoyed woodworking, restoring cars and fixing "anything". He was a talented engineer and built his family home by himself in 1959. Dick will be remembered for having a heart of gold and always willing to help someone out.
He is survived by his wife Betty Edwards of Beloit; his son, David (Sheri) Edwards of Racine; his three grandchildren: Benjamin (Yari) Edwards, Bryce Edwards & Ashley Edwards; and his four great grandchildren,: Mia, Marley, Cyrus & Shyann. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Brian and his brothers: Roger, Don and Jim.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice and Tina Hennig for the wonderful care they all gave Dick.
Private Family Services and Burial for Richard will be held. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Edwards family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit, 608-362-2000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.