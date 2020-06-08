Richard "Dick" Claude Carroll

Noveber 1, 1924 - May 31, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Richard Claude "Dick" Carroll, 95, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born November 1, 1924, on the family farm near Footville, WI, youngest son of James A. and Margaret (Chapman) Carroll. Richard attended Inman School in Newark township, Lincoln Junior High School in Beloit, and graduated from Beloit High School in 1942, where he studied typing, shorthand and bookkeeping. Richard was a lifetime member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Beloit.
Richard worked at the Beloit Savings Bank (now Blackhawk Bank) for most of his career, with the exception of six years (1954-1960) in the Regional Sales Department at General Motors. Janesville. Hired at Beloit Savings Bank in 1948 as a bookkeeper and vault custodian, he became teller, head teller, supervisor of tellers, assistant secretary and assistant cashier before he retired from the bank in 1984, after 30 years of service. He earned a graduate certificate from the American Institute of Banking (AIB) and was president of the Beloit Chapter of the AIB. Richard was well-liked by bank patrons for his quiet confidence and friendly customer service. Richard loved to entertain. For several years he hosted the Inman Country School reunion at his home across from the former Inman School. He hosted numerous holiday parties for family, friends, and the bank crowd. He was known for his lavish Christmas decorations, from twinkling outdoor lights to tinsel garlands, poinsettias, and even a miniature village in his bay window. His 40 acre farmette in Newark Township became known as "Petunia Hill" for the 400 petunia plants gracing his white picket fence. Richard enjoyed Old-time ballroom dancing, especially the polka and waltz. He enjoyed playing bingo, Euchre at family gatherings and 500 with his weekly card club.
Richard attended all the county fairs of Southern Wisconsin, enjoying the grandstand shows and animal judging. He accompanied his brother, Bernard, to REA conventions in Las Vegas, Dallas, Washington DC, Orlando and New Orleans. He regularly traveled to California to visit relatives, and once traveled with his dance group to Nashville to see the Grand Ole Opry. In 1976, he went on a whirlwind American Express tour to England, Holland, France, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and ending in Ireland for a kiss of the Blarney Stone.
Survivors include 23 nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews; and sister-in-law, Helen Carroll of Beloit, WI. He was predeceased by his parents; three sisters: Catherine (Clarence) Peters, Dorothy (Rueben) Fensterman and Josephine (Gerald) Frietag; four brothers: William (Genevieve), Kenneth (Beatrice), Bernard (Helen) and Russell (Martha) Carroll.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associated Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Individual viewing with social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to St. Jude Catholic Church or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
A very special thank you to Richard's sister-in-law, Helen (Bernard) Carroll, and niece, Melody (Craig) Jones, for their care and support. Also, to all that took the time to send a card or visit with Richard.
