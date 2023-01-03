Richard D. "Rick" Martin

March 16, 1953 - January 1, 2023 Clinton, WI - Richard "Rick" Martin, age 69, of Clinton, WI died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born March 16, 1953, to the late Gerold and Dorothy (Streich) Martin in Bay City, Michigan. Rick graduated from Racine Lutheran High School, class of 1971. He completed his education earning his Bachelor's degree in business at UW-Parkside. Rick married Dawn Harbach on October 17, 1981. He enjoyed family time and was very proud of his children. Rick enjoyed working outside and was able to fix just about anything. He was an avid UW-Badgers, Packers and Bucks fan.
Rick is survived by his wife, Dawn Martin; his two children, Patrick (Jennifer) Martin and Megan (fiancé Mike) Martin; his four brothers, Bob (Marlene) Martin, Jim (Carol) Martin, Dave (Beth) Martin and Peter (Nancy) Martin and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rick's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at GOOD SHEPHERD EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2447 Park Avenue, Beloit with Rev. Jason Lindeman officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.