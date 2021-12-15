Richard D. Petitt

August 29, 1944 - December 14, 2021
Beloit, WI - Richard Donald "Dick" Petitt, 77, of Beloit, WI, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on August 29, 1944 in Beloit, WI, the son of LaBaron and Pearl (Burger) Petitt. Dick was a 1962 South Beloit High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1962 to 1965. Dick married Colleen Kidd on May 14, 1966 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on June 18, 2019.
Dick was formerly employed by Warner Electric Brake and Clutch, retiring in January 2007 as the Senior Purchasing Agent. Dick was a member of the Rock Valley Purchasing Association, Central Christian Church, Thursday Prayer Group (Thrive), Wisconsin SonRise Via de Cristo (state council and Palanca Chair many years sending prayers for those in need.) He loved to hunt, fish and golf with his good friends, Rick Lee, Rex Blum, and his son, Shawn. Dick was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badger football fan. Dick and Colleen enjoyed many years of being snowbirds in Gulf Shores Alabama and were affectionately called "Ma" and "Pa" by many of their friends. Dick looked forward to "hanging out" with his Thursday Bible Study group from Central Christian Church, many lunch dates with his local relatives, especially his classmates and lifelong friends from his South Beloit High School days and Sunday breakfasts with his church friends.
Survivors include his son, Shawn J. (Wendy) Petitt of Janesville, WI; grandsons, Geoffrey and Jacob Petitt; nieces and nephews, Penny (Kevin) Visgar, Sheri (Jeff) Gehrke, Joe Gasser, Richard W. Petitt, Diana (Phil) Pettit, Darrel Kidd, Brenda (Harvey) Tirey, David Kidd, Mark Kidd and Janice Moeller; sister-in-law, Alice Petitt of Napa, CA; special neighbors, Paul and Kristy Petitt and Jerry Pelke; the Evansville boys at Buckwing Flats; special friends, Cindi and Jeff Farber (formerly of Haiti); South Beloit Class of '62; his Thursday (Thrive) Prayer Group and grand puppies, Bubba and Baxter.
Dick was predeceased by his parents; son, Justin T. (JT) Petitt; brothers, Don, Jim and Charles (Newt); and sister, Betty Gasser.
A Funeral Service for Dick will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Inurnment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
