RIchard Caple

Beloit, WI - Richard "Dick" Caple passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 after years of medical challenges, that until the end he met with that "Caple" smile. Dick was born September 13, 1935 to Alice (LaDell) Anderson and Bernard Caple. He attended Brodhead Schools and enlisted in the Navy in 1954 and was stationed in San Diego, CA. He married Vickie Olson on March 5, 1960.
He worked at Sears &Roebuck for many years, retired and opened Caple Country Antiques.
He was an avid Auction Attendee and Gardener. When going on road trips with friends and family, he was always the driver, which later turned into his retirement job (just to stay a little busy) driving for Bud Weiser Motors. He loved to follow his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events or whatever their passion was. He was known for his good nature and his smile.
Richard was proceeded in death by his parents, Bernard (Lela) Caple and Alice (Russ) Anderson; in laws, Vincent and Rosabel (Lunde) Olson; sister, Liz Robbins Bird; and son, Steve.
Survived by his wife, Vickie (Olson) Caple; brother, Arthur Caple (Carleen Ozanich); brothers-in-law, Dennie (Mary) Olson, Kirk (Mary) Olson, Pete (Laurie) Olson; children; Dena (Tom) Henricks of Highland, IL, Jana (Rick) Conway and Jeff (Lynn) Caple all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Jennifer Pozzani, Chris (Kristen Eggemeyer) Jackson, Luke Henricks, Kayla Conway, Nicole (Bryan) Hartwig, Katie Henricks, Jordan (Megan) Conway, Tyler Caple and Trey Caple; great grandchildren, Jayden, Benjamin, Isaiah, Lexie, Adley and Sloan; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Leo Egbujiobi for his 20+ years of amazing, compassionate care provided for Dick.
The family would like to invite all Dick's family and friends to a Celebration of Life at The Hog Cabin, Beloit, WI, Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.