Richard "Bud" Josephson
April 12, 1934 - September 8, 2023 Brodhead, WI - Edgerton/Brodhead, WI - Richard "Bud" Josephson, age 89, passed away on September 8, 2023 while at his home in Edgerton.

Richard was born on April 12, 1934 in Montgomery County, Iowa, the son of Harold and Pearl (Snygg) Josephson. He married Joyce Gass on July 25, 1957 in Shenandoah, Iowa.

  

