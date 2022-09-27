Richard Bruschi

Richard "Dick" Bruschi, 88, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in his home.
He was born on February 1, 1934 in Chicago, IL, the son of Daniel and Sue (Magnanenzi) Bruschi. Dick was a 1952 Beloit Memorial High School graduate and was on the Reunion Committee. He was in the United States Navy Reserves for 8 years. Dick married Dolores Anderson on June 28, 1952 in Beloit, WI.
Dick was formerly employed by Blackhawk Gas and Barber Coleman. He later became the proud owner and operator of D & D Upholstery for 40 years until his retirement in 1998. Dick was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was an Elder at the Kingdom Hall and did volunteer ministry door to door work. Dick enjoyed making stained glass art, fishing, and was a Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Dolores Bruschi; children, David (Janet) Bruschi of Roscoe, IL, Michael (Julia) Bruschi of Rockton, IL, Karla Bruschi and Timothy (Jill) Bruschi both of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren, Aric (Lisa) Bruschi of CT, Amanda Bruschi of South Beloit, IL, Angela (Mackey) McCauley and Derek (Bernadette) Bruschi both of Roscoe, IL; eight great grandchildren; brother, Frank (Crystal) Bruschi of Albuquerque, NM; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Anna Bruschi of Ballwin, MO, Jeanne Woolley of Waterton, WI, Alice King of Clinton, WI and Julia Anderson of Loves Park, IL; brother-in-law, Gerald (Judy) Anderson of Janesville, WI.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Douglas Bruschi; brothers-in-law, Lester Anderson and Thomas Woolley.
The family would like to thank Northern Illinois Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion and also to his caregiver, Nancy Dwyer for her loving care.
A Memorial Service for Dick will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 650 Newark Rd., Beloit, WI with Robert Wagner officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service in Kingdom Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's name may be given to his family.
Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.