Richard Bruschi
Richard "Dick" Bruschi, 88, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in his home.

He was born on February 1, 1934 in Chicago, IL, the son of Daniel and Sue (Magnanenzi) Bruschi. Dick was a 1952 Beloit Memorial High School graduate and was on the Reunion Committee. He was in the United States Navy Reserves for 8 years. Dick married Dolores Anderson on June 28, 1952 in Beloit, WI.

