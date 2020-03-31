January 7, 1946 - March 28, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Richard Ashton, 74, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born January 7, 1946 in Beloit, WI, the son of William Dolan and Florence (May) Ashton. Richard attended Brother Dutton Elementary School and was a 1965 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He was also a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. Richard was employed by IBW Local # 90 as an electrician retiring from that career in 2000. He then began his second career as a CNA working at Rock Haven Nursing Home. He was a member of the Buffalo's and thoroughly enjoyed their daily get togethers. He was also a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, City First and a very active volunteer for Family Promise.
Survivors include his many friends and other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Joseph Ashton.
A graveside service for Richard will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Durand, IL. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted with arrangements. Memorials may be given in his name to St. Thomas Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.daleymurphywisch.com
