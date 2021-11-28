Richard Adney

Beloit, WI - Richard L. Adney, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 in his home.
He was born on June 30, 1932 in Beloit, WI, the son of Leon and Marie (Leisher) Adney. Richard was a 1950 graduate of Wautoma High School. Richard was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War. He married Janice Fena on November 4, 1955 at the Atonement Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI.
Richard volunteered at Caritas, Salvation Army and for the Beloit Snappers. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Janice.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Janice Adney; daughter, Cynthia (Wayne) Hart of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Steven, Eric, Kyle, Tiffany, Kailee and Kendra; great grandchildren, Emmett, Charlotte, Benji and Bennett; sister, Penny Tracy of Sault St. Marie, MI; son-in-law, Bart Lessner; and sister-in-law, Jean Skinner.
Richard was predeceased by his parents; son, Joe; daughter, Susie Lessner; brothers, Ted and Eugene Adney; brothers-in-law, Randy Tracy and Don Skinner; and sister-in-law, LaVonne Adney.
A Memorial Service for Richard will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor Dan Eddy officiating. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Memorials in his name may be made to the Salvation Army or Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church.