Richard A. Godsey

July 6, 1957 - October 8, 2022 Beloit, WI - Richard A. "Rick" Godsey, 65, of Beloit, WI, lost his battle with heart disease on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
He was born July 6, 1957 in Elkhorn, WI. In July of 1974, Rick enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. That move earned him the nickname "Jarhead", which persists amongst his friends to this day.
As a teenager he performed in air shows and did car-to-plane tricks, always a risk taker! Rick was a member of the Teamsters Union while setting up conventions in Las Vegas. After retiring from that profession, he moved back to Beloit. Most important to Rick were his family, friends, faith, and fishing. He enjoyed woodworking projects, hunting, and was an avid gardener.
Survivors include sons, Adam Divine and Troy Curtis; grandchildren, Brendyn and Raven Divine; great granddaughter, Leini; siblings, Toni Godsey, Butch (Janice) Godsey, Barbara Jo Godsey, Judy (Ray) Thomas, Jeff (Toni) Jones, and John Jones; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Rick was predeceased by his parents, Dawn (James) Jones, and Clayton Godsey.
Military Rites will be accorded by VFW Post 2306 at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Followed by a gathering for friends and family until 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.