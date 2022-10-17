Richard A. Godsey
July 6, 1957 - October 8, 2022 Beloit, WI - Richard A. "Rick" Godsey, 65, of Beloit, WI, lost his battle with heart disease on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

He was born July 6, 1957 in Elkhorn, WI. In July of 1974, Rick enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. That move earned him the nickname "Jarhead", which persists amongst his friends to this day.

