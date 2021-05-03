Richard A. "Dick" Kitzman

January 31, 1947 - May 1, 2021
South Beloit, IL - Richard A. Kitzman age 74, of South Beloit, IL died Saturday May 1, 2021. He was born on January 31, 1947 in Clinton, WI, the son of Clarence and Gertrude (Werner-Egdorf) Kitzman. Dick lived the American Dream. He went from being born and raised in a box car to owning and building a business through hard work and determination. Dick was a 1965 graduate of Clinton High School. He was drafted in the U. S. Army, and served as a military policeman in Korea during the Vietnam War. Dick was the founder and owner of Kitzman Lumber in Rockford and Dixon from 1979 until 2011 and was currently working at Home Lumber in Whitewater. He enjoyed golf, spending time with his grandkids and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Dick loved to attend all his grandchildren's events and will be remembered as the "loudest and proudest" grandfather in attendance.
Richard is survived by his three children, Scott (Sheila) Kitzman of Roscoe, IL, Steve (Tracy) Kitzman of Dixon, IL and Susan (Jon) Erickson of Rockford, IL; ten grandchildren, Sydney Kitzman, Olivia Hagerty, Izabella Kitzman, Alexis Erickson, Gabrielle Kitzman, Elena Kitzman, Jack Kitzman, Steven Kitzman, Jr., Trevor Erickson & Max Kitzman; three sisters, Marilyn Larsen, Jeanette (Jack) Koele and Dianne (Bob) Henning and many nieces and nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Laverne and Laurence "Bud" Kitzman.
Dick's Funeral Service will be 5:00 p.m. on Thursday May 6, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until time of service. Following the service, Full Military Burial Honors will be accorded in the Funeral Home parking lot. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Kitzman family on our website.
