January 3, 1957 - July 17, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Rebecca L. Swiertz, 63, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, July 17, 2020 in her home. She was born January 3, 1957 in New London, WI, the daughter of Gerald and Gloria (Wilson) Squires. Rebecca married Darin Swiertz on August 30, 2000 in Stephenson County. Rebecca was employed as a custodian. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends, doing yardwork and riding on the motorcycle.
Survivors include her husband, Darin Swiertz; children, Shane (Crysta) Churchill and Samantha (Jade Smith) Johnson; grandchildren: Ashlee, Alivia, Alijah, Jayde, Nahleia, Luis, Jaelei and Jhmari; brothers and sister: Jeff (Gloria) Squires, Greg (Sherry) Squires and Ginny (Max) Rykowski Jr.; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and nephew, Jeremy Squires.
There will be a celebration of Rebecca's life at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.