March 24, 1940 - June 28, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Raymond R. Crary, age 80, of Beloit died Sunday June 28, 2020. He was born March 24, 1940 to the late Mark and Edna (Jero) Crary in Beloit. Ray married the former Diana J. King on January 6, 1967. She survives. He enjoyed listening to and singing along to country music. Ray also enjoyed playing bingo & pool and was active in a number of pool leagues. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Crary; his three children: Shelly (Ronald) Eley, John Crary and Sheila (Nick) Arneson; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Linda) Crary & Roger (Sandy) Crary; his three sisters: Pam (Clayton) Woods, Eleanor (Sonny) Baars and Carol Hatch; his good friend, Mike Vance. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronald and his cherished dog, Bandit.
Ray's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday July 7, 2020 in the Floral Lawns Chapel, South Beloit with Pastor Randy Wandell officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Crary family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit 362-2000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.