Raymond Henthorn

Beloit, WI - Raymond R. "Roadkill" Henthorn, 73, of Beloit, WI, died on January 13, 2022 in his home.
He was born on September 26, 1948 in Ferryville, WI, the son of Ardith and Anna (Rhyner) Henthorn. Ray was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army. He married Pamela Eibergen on August 11, 1973 in Beloit, 49 years ago.
Ray was formerly employed by the Beloit Corporation, Fairbanks Morse, and the State Line Foundries. He was a life time member of the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306 and firing squad. Ray had a nickname for all the grandkids, he was a great husband, father, grandfather, always helped everyone and took care of his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Henthorn; children, William (Shawna) Henthorn and Heather (Kevin McDonald) Henthorn; grandchildren, Tanner, Gracie, and Maggie Henthorn, Dylan and Chloe Fowler; siblings, Dale (Penny) Henthorn, Cecil Henthorn, and Mary Ann (Louis) DeRone; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; stepfather, Ray Ward and mother-in-law, Margaret O'Leary Eibergen Herrmann.
A Celebration of Life for Ray will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Beloit V.F.W. Post 2306, 2711 S. Afton Rd., Beloit, WI. Military Honors will be accorded by V.F.W. Post 2306. A Visitation of Remembrance will follow until 4:00 p.m. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital and Beloit Regional Hospice.