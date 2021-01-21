July 26, 1967 - December 13, 2020
Tallahassee, FL - Raymond Curtis Ingle, 53, passed away on December 13, 2020 in Capital Regional Hospital in Tallahassee, FL. Raymond was born July 26, 1967 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Ray Ingle and Marsha Hensel Amundrud.
Raymond enjoyed fishing in his spare time and working with wood.
Raymond was preceded in death by his father Ray Ingle, his sister Lisa Justice, his grandparents Fred and Bev Hensel, his step grandfather Warby Beaumont, and his grandparents Kurt and Sue Ingle.
He is survived by his mother Marsh Amundrud, two children Britany and Curtis Ingle of Wisconsin, four grandchildren, brothers Gary Ingle, Martin (Samantha) Ingle, his grandmother Jean Beaumont, as well as a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, aunts and uncles.
There are no services planned at this time. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.
Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com