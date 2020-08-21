January 16, 1947 - August 12, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Ranjan Roy died of a sudden heart attack on August 12, 2020, while on his daily walk with his wife, his companion of 49 years. From beginning to end, Ranjan was an exceptional human being who lived an exceptional life. Ranjan Roy was born January 16, 1947 in Secunderabad, South India to Major (Dr.) Santosh Kumar (Mukhopadhyay) Roy and Syeda Zubaidah Raza Roy. He grew up in a home where learning and religious traditions were greatly valued. He had an abiding interest in the teachings of spiritual teachers. He attended school at St. Joseph's College in the hills of Nainital where his interest in mathematics was awakened; after finishing school at the age of 15, he spent one year at home studying mathematics 16 hours per day. After this, he received in his B.A. in mathematics, physics and chemistry at I.I.T. Kharagpur and came first in his class in all three disciplines. He also came first in his M.A. in mathematics from I.I.T. Kanpur. Ranjan received an N.S.F. scholarship to SUNY Stony Brook and completed his Ph.D. there in 1974. In 1971, he married Gretchen Carey; they have two children and six grandchildren.
Ranjan's life was devoted to his family and to the subject of mathematics, especially classical mathematics. He served as a research fellow at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Simla for three years starting in 1975, after which he taught at Punjab University for one year and then at SUNY Plattsburgh for two years. In 1982, he joined the faculty of the Beloit College Department of Mathematics and Computer Science and taught there for 38 years, eventually being named Huffer Professor of Mathematics and Astronomy. In 1986-87, he held a visiting fellowship at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore. Ranjan published numerous book reviews and scholarly papers on Kleinian groups, Riemann surfaces, hydrodynamics, and differential equations; refereed many papers for scholarly journals; and contributed chapters and expertise to the Handbook of Mathematical Functions, published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. He also authored four advanced mathematics books: Special Functions, on which he collaborated with his friends Richard Askey and George Andrews; Sources in the Development of Mathematics; Elliptic and Modular Functions; and (soon to appear) Series and Products in the Development of Mathematics.
Ranjan loved studying mathematics and he loved his students; he received teaching awards from Beloit College and from the MAA Wisconsin Section. In 2002, he was given the MAA Haimo Award for excellence in teaching. Teaching mathematics was great fun for him and he found tremendous joy in spending time working on proofs and problems with his students. He enjoyed helping them go into graduate studies or careers and keeping in touch with them over the years. He was looking forward to teaching in September. Ranjan's calm and wisdom will be missed by all who knew him. He brought joy to many people's lives and strove to live his life with the great spiritual truths as his guide. His humor, his intelligence, and his ability to listen made him a confidante to many. He loved music and was a life-long movie buff. He reveled in finding the underlying hilarity of the smallest moments in life, bringing levity and laughter to everyone around him. As a husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, a colleague, a teacher, and a friend, he shaped our lives with his quiet presence. We will not be the same without him.
Ranjan is survived by his wife, Gretchen Roy, his daughter Maitreyi Lagunas (Efrain) and their children Renee, Leonel, and Adrian, his son NFN Kalyan (Chantelle Silva) and their children Cristian, Lukas, and Sophia; his brothers Colonel Rana Roy (Chhanda Bannerjee Roy) and Dr. Ravi Roy (Carola Lage-Roy) and their children; cousins Mohammed Rehan (Sandra), Rubina Usmani (Irshad), Aqueel Athar (Ansa), and Parveen Talha ; his brothers-in-law Christopher Carey (Joanne Trutko) and John Carey (Mary Tomasek Carey) and their children. He was predeceased by his parents and parents-in-law.
A gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.