Beloit, WI - Randy Lamia, 65, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Fitchburg, WI.
He was born on April 29, 1957 in Beloit, WI, the son of Vincent S. and Madge (Wonn) Lamia Sr.
Randy was employed as a roofer for several companies in the nearby area. He was a member of Central Christian Church. Randy was an avid Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewer and Wisconsin Badger fan. He enjoyed Christian music, golfing and endless hours of lottery scratch off tickets. Randy was known for taking many walks in the area with his dog, Bubba and sister, Diane. He was an animated joke teller with a sense of humor that was unmatched by few.
Survivors include his mother, Madge Lamia; siblings, Vincent (Christine) Lamia Jr. of Tallahassee, FL and Diane Lamia of Beloit, WI; aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Randy was predeceased by his father and brother, Steven Lamia.
A Funeral Service for Randy will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Agrace Hospice.