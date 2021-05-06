Randolph B. "Randy" Merwin

November 19, 1955 - May 2, 2021
Janesville, formerly Beloit, WI - Randolph "Randy" B. Merwin, 65, formerly of Beloit, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was born November 19, 1955 in Beloit to Ralph B Merwin and the late Darlene (Stowell) Merwin. Graduating from high school in Beloit he then spent one year at MATC. Randy would find himself mainly working as a machinist for a tool and die company.
If you knew Randy, then you knew he was a social butterfly who just loved talking to people. When he wasn't learning about people from meeting them you could find him at the library reading up on anything and everything. He also loved to sail, going fishing, taking pictures of anything that inspired him, and just being outdoors. His great times were spending time with Matthew at Bucks games but his face always lit up when he got to see his two grandchildren.
Randy is survived by his son Matthew Merwin; daughter Angela Montero; grandchildren: Aaron Jr and Mateo Montero; father Ralph (Carole) Merwin; brother Craig (Diana) Merwin and nephew Tyler Merwin. He was preceded in death by his mother Darlene Merwin.
At this time there will be no formal services for Randy. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send pictures or condolences to Randy's family