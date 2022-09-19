Randall Zank

June 11, 1961 - September 17, 2022

Beloit, WI - Randall Eugene "Randy" Zank, 61, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the UW Hospital, Madison, WI after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.

