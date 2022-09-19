Randall Zank

Beloit, WI - Randall Eugene "Randy" Zank, 61, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the UW Hospital, Madison, WI after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.
He was born June 11, 1961 in Beloit, WI, the son of Carl and Dorothy (Daniels) Zank. Randy was a 1979 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.
Randy was employed by Regal Beloit as a machinist, retiring in 2019. He was an avid outdoorsman. Randy enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially deer hunting with his brothers and cousins in Augusta, WI. He loved ice fishing and he could really catch-em! Randy enjoyed the annual trips to the Mississippi River and the barge to fish with his friends and family. Randy loved watching all Wisconsin sports - Badgers, Bucks, Brewers and Packers. He loved his nieces and nephews. Randy will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and willingness to always lend a helping hand.
Survivors include his siblings, Jenie Zank, Jeff Zank and Kevin (Irene) Zank; nieces and nephews, Dan (Jenny) Zank, Kristin (Ryan) Turner, Kyle (Jillian) Zank and Brooke (Mark Zaiki) Zank; and seven great nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by his father, Carl Zank; mother, Dorothy Heitke; step father, Richard Heitke; and sister-in-law, Julie Zank.
A visitation of remembrance for Randy will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.