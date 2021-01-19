Randall C. "Randy" Williams

January 27, 1956 - January 17, 2021
Beloit, WI - Randall "Randy" C. Williams age 64 of Beloit died Sunday January 17, 2021 in his home. He was born January 27, 1956 to the late Richard Williams and the late Geraldine (Frederick) Klusmeyer in Beloit. Randy graduated from Turner High School, class of 1974. Randy married Carla A. Torsini on July 20, 1985. He worked at the Beloit Corp until it closed, then was employed at Maxi in Janesville, and then worked at DM Manufacturing until his retirement in 2018. He also enjoyed working seasonably at the Williams Tree Farm in Rockton, IL. Randy was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed many gambling trips with his wife. Randy loved his grandchildren and especially enjoyed attending all of their sporting events. He will be remembered as Mr. Fixit who loved to tinker in his shed.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Williams of Beloit; his two children Stephanie Williams and Jarrod Williams both of Janesville; his two grandchildren, Addison & Owen; his two brothers, Richard "Rico" Williams of Beloit & Jeff (Sara) Williams of Shopiere; his sister, Sandy (Tom) Richmond of Appleton; his two sisters in law, Charmane (John) Petersen & Rhonda Cecka both of Beloit and also many nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Brenda Williams & Bonnie Brewster.
Randy's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday January 22, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial to follow at Floral Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
