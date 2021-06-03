July 18, 1947 - May 28, 2021
of Beloit, WI - Ralph Homer Berkley, 73, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at his home in Beloit.
Ralph was born on July 18, 1947 in Beloit, the son of Homer and Helen (Garrett) Berkley. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1965 and shortly thereafter enlisted into the United States Army. Ralph served in the Army until being honorably discharged in 1969, having been stationed at bases in Korea and Germany. After his discharge from the Army, Ralph enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he was awarded a bachelors degree in Special Education. Ralph later earned a masters degree in Education Administration. He was previously married to the former Gabriele Landvogt in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Ralph was employed with the School District of Beloit for nearly forty years. First as a special education teacher and then later as a school vice-principal, and school principal. Over the years Ralph graciously gave back to the Beloit Community by volunteering much of his time. He served on the City of Beloit Police and Fire Commission, the Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, served on the board and as president of the Teachers Union, was an NAACP past board member, and was a member of Wesley CME Church in Beloit. Ralph enjoyed socializing, spending time with friends, and traveling.
Ralph is survived by his son, Michael Berkley of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; nieces, June Beard, Jackie Beard, and Audrey Beard; along with several other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Berkley; sister, Gloria Berkley; and niece, Terri Beard.
A public viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by visitation with the family from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Private committal will take place at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit. Online condolences may be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.