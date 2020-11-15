November 6, 2020
December 10, 1950, WI - Ralph E. Wood Jr., 69, of Beloit, WI, peacefully passed away on November 6, 2020 at 4:00 in St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford, IL. Ralph was born in Monon, Indiana to Ralph E. and Cleo (Darwin) Wood, Sr. on December 10, 1950. Much of his adult life was spent in the South Beloit/Beloit area with brief residences in Indiana, Florida, and Wyoming.
Ralph was an amazing father to his children, and one of the best brothers to his siblings. He had a salty sense of humor; if you didn't like something, his favorite expression was "build a bridge and get over it." Some of his favorite past-times included car shows, the Rockford Speedway, fishing, and roller coasters.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Pat of Beloit; his children, Sheila (Tory) Staggs, and Sean (Amanda) Wood, both of Beloit, Shane Wood, Tucson, AZ and Shaline of Beloit; his siblings, Judy Hotek, Janesville, WI, Barb (Floyd) Vancil, Granton, WI, Carol Bullard, South Beloit, Mary Lou (Doug) Martin, Beloit, and Rick (Donna) Wood, South Beloit; his grandchildren Jazmyne (Matt) Sowl, Zackery Johnson, Dannica, Ella, and Jett Wood all of Beloit; and his great grandchildren Alyahia, Braxton, Meia, and Ryker, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Boomer. Preceding Ralph in death are his parents, his cousin Bill Schultz, and his infant great granddaughter Ily Rae Mathis.
Per Dad's wishes there will be no visitation, but a Celebration of his extraordinary life will be held at a later date.