Rachael A. (Bizal) Macklem

May 5, 1937 - December 16, 2021
Beloit, WI - A longtime resident of Beloit, Rachael Anne Bizal Macklem passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at her home in Beloit. She was greatly loved and will be profoundly missed by her family and friends. Rachael was born on May 5, 1937 in Buffalo, NY to Rachael Sanders Bizal and John Adolf Bizal.
A graduate of Paris High School in Paris, Illinois, Rachael attended Lawrence College (now University) in Appleton, WI, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in French in 1959. Through the summers of her college years, she worked with teenagers, teaching outdoor and survival skills. At Lawrence she enjoyed the many musical studies and opportunities offered by the Lawrence Conservatory of Music and played French horn in the band and orchestra. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. At Lawrence, she met her husband, James Macklem, who was completing his doctorate at the Institute of Paper Chemistry. They moved to Beloit in 1960 where Jim was employed by the Beloit Iron Works until his retirement in 1992. They were married for 60 years.
Though her children and family were of most importance to her, Rachael was always a strong supporter of the Beloit community, where she was a member of Fortnightly, Topical Review, the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Guild and Book Club. She volunteered in many organizations, including the BJSO Guild, as well as the Girl Scouts, leading troop 27 at Morgan School for several years. During her children's school years, she was active in the Morgan School PTA, including a year as president. She was a member of the First Congregational Church and sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and served as Chairman of the Deaconesses. She was also counselor and cook at the First Congregational church school camp held at Wyalusing State Park. In more recent years, she continued to be active in the church, using her baking talents to make treats for the congregation after services.
Rachael had a continuing interest in opera and music, delighting in travel to many of the great opera houses. She loved the out-of-doors, fishing, hiking, kayaking, gardening and the natural world. She was a poet, knitter and baker who took pleasure in a task or project well done. She showed great love for her husband in the care she gave to him during his later years. She loved her children immensely, teaching them things too numerous to list—how to bake bread, take care of their children, and, most of all, to love, and live, life.
She is survived by her three daughters: Elizabeth Nathan (Joseph) and their children James and Gwen (Milford, PA); Catherine Field (J. Douglas) and their children Ellen, Margaret and John Henry (Los Gatos, CA); and Mary S. Macklem (Eugene Montague) and their children, Róisín, Eoin and Cian (Silver Spring, MD). She cherished her family and grandchildren greatly, and they cherished her. Rachael is also survived by her brother Dr. John A. Bizal (Debbie) and longtime friend and family member Nancy F. Bizal. She took great delight, interest, and pride in all her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The First Congregational Church of Beloit or Rotary Gardens in Janesville.
A Funeral Service for Rachael will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit, WI with Rev. Gene Van Galder officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:15 p.m. until the time of service in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com