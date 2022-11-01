Professor Chris R. Carlson

December 20, 1954 - October 27, 2022 Dousman, WI - Chris Robert Carlson was born on December 20, 1954, to Robert and Jeanette Carlson of Shopiere, Wisconsin. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1973, from UW Stevens Point in 1977, and went on to earn his graduate degree from Michigan State University. He passed away peacefully in his sleep October 27, 2022, from the ravages of ALS.
Chris was a passionate teacher for over 40 years, first at Michigan, then North Dakota, and finally at Kent State, where he was a tenured professor of Horticulture, and was recently awarded the title of Emeritus. He was in demand nationally as a speaker and consultant and gave freely of his time and expertise to both the college and the community of Salem Ohio. Additionally, he was a gifted musician and songwriter. He played the guitar, the drums, and sang his own work as well as that of others, both in various groups and as a solo performer.
Chris is survived by his sister Tyra (Bob) Gariepy of Milwaukee, his brother Larry (Vicki) Carlson, of Shopiere, stepsons Michael and David Flaata of Ohio, step sister Patty (Kerry) Hanson of Janesville, step brother Bob (Linda) Roth of Verona, 3 nieces, a nephew, and eight great nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his son Erik, stepson Billy Flaata, and his parents.
There will be a celebration of life for Chris and Erik at a future date.
The family would like to thank the team from Agrace Hospice for all their help and support.
Chris had two overriding philosophies: Get out in nature as much as possible, listen to more music, and you can get through almost anything!
Cremation Rites have been accorded. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.