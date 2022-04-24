Beloit, WI - Priscilla "Jeannie" Zierfuss age 92 of Beloit died Thursday April 21, 2022 in her home. She was born March 27, 1930 to Oscar and Mary Ann (Zimmerman) Funk in Rockford, IL. She married Hugh "Doc" Zierfuss on May 24, 1952 in Rockton. He preceded her in death on April 21, 1995. Jeannie worked at the old Beloit Hospital as a cafeteria dietician, the Wagon Wheel and retired from the present Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was a longtime active member of Peoples Church. Jeannie enjoyed Artex painting, embroidery, crossword puzzles, and word search. She will be remembered as a hardworking, loving homemaker.
She is survived by her six children, Nancy Jones, Roger (Paulette) Zierfuss, Gloria (Dennis) Baker, Virginia (Howard) Reynolds, Rick Zierfuss and Randy Zierfuss; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-nine great grandchildren; eleven great great grandchildren and many friends, neighbors and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Doc, her son in law, Edward Jones, her grandson, Howard Reynolds III, fifteen brothers & sisters and an infant son, Edward Funk
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice & Palliative Care and the staff at Suites of Beloit for the care they provided.
Jeannie's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday April 26, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI. Visitation will be Tuesday in the Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery.