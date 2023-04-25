Priscilla (Gupton) Melendez
February 7, 1932 - April 22, 2023 Beloit, WI - Beloit, WI - Priscilla Gupton Melendez, age 91, passed away on Saturday April 22, 2023, at the Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in South Beloit, IL. Priscilla was born on February 7, 1932, the second of three children of Eddie Bell Gates Gupton and George T. Gupton in Beloit, WI.

Priscilla graduated from the Beloit School system in 1950. She married shortly after high school and her son Tracy L. McCrary was born in 1952. That same year Priscilla gave her life to the Lord. She was baptized under the hands of Bishop C. H. Mason in Memphis, TN. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God in Christ under Pastor L. H. Pirtle. Priscilla calling was in Street Ministry where she went door to door delivering God's word. In service to her church, Priscilla volunteered as a Sunday School youth teacher, Church Mother, pantry helper and member of the advisory committee. Also, as a YPWW Youth teacher, District Sunday School and WPWW representative under Pastor Joseph Etchins, Pastor Lyn Hawkins and Pastor David Hightower. Later she united with Riverside COGIC under Pastor Carl Clement and worked as a Bible School teacher and Church Mother. Priscilla loved God and loved serving God's people.

