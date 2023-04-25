February 7, 1932 - April 22, 2023 Beloit, WI - Beloit, WI - Priscilla Gupton Melendez, age 91, passed away on Saturday April 22, 2023, at the Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in South Beloit, IL. Priscilla was born on February 7, 1932, the second of three children of Eddie Bell Gates Gupton and George T. Gupton in Beloit, WI.
Priscilla graduated from the Beloit School system in 1950. She married shortly after high school and her son Tracy L. McCrary was born in 1952. That same year Priscilla gave her life to the Lord. She was baptized under the hands of Bishop C. H. Mason in Memphis, TN. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God in Christ under Pastor L. H. Pirtle. Priscilla calling was in Street Ministry where she went door to door delivering God's word. In service to her church, Priscilla volunteered as a Sunday School youth teacher, Church Mother, pantry helper and member of the advisory committee. Also, as a YPWW Youth teacher, District Sunday School and WPWW representative under Pastor Joseph Etchins, Pastor Lyn Hawkins and Pastor David Hightower. Later she united with Riverside COGIC under Pastor Carl Clement and worked as a Bible School teacher and Church Mother. Priscilla loved God and loved serving God's people.
Priscilla was employed at Three Sisters and Jane Lee Woman's Apparel, Fair Oaks Nursing Home, Admiral Corporation, Chrysler and later retired from Wisconsin Knife Works - Black and Decker in 1994.
She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, quilting, and making hats for premature babies. Priscilla also taught youth and adults how to can fruits and vegetables. She served as past President of the Schoville Residence Council in 2009.
Priscilla is survived by her son, Tracy L. (Yvonne) McCrary; a foster son, Andre Baeza; three spiritual sons, Kerwin (Rose) Etchins, John (Micki) Dorsey and William (Ruby) Clement; her grandchildren, Darneshia Scott, Michele McCrary and Brandon (Brittish) McCrary; four great grandchildren, Daeja Scott, Jaylen Scott, Marquis McCrary and Braydon McCrary; her nieces, Lisa Buggs, Shvon Clayton (Gary), Stacey (Nathaniel) Lindsay, Nina Owens Nichols, Wanda "Trina" Owens; her nephews, Howard (Janice), Gary (Kathy), Rodney (Cathy), and Rory Owens; special friends, Ernie McGee, Pastor Lawrence Hoskins, Evelyn (Willie) Caldwell, Audry Ellington, Donna Spearman and a special Sister in Christ Bettie Carroll.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Augustine; her stepfather, Emery Duke, a brother, Billy E. Gupton, a sister, Loria D. Buggs; a granddaughter, Deon McCrary; a daughter-in-law, Deoneress McCrary; niece, Peggy Ann Bell and friends, Alta Melvin and Janet Higgins.
Funeral services will be held at the New Life International Ministries, 1400 Harvey Street in Beloit WI on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home in Beloit on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the start of services. The burial will conclude at the Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit.