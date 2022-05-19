Priscilla Ann (Arnold) "Penny" Grignon

Beloit, WI - Priscilla "Penny" Ann Grignon, 74, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Penny was born on February 26, 1948, in Beloit, the daughter of Lloyd and Loretta (Vonesh) Arnold. She was a member of the Beloit Memorial High School Class of 1966. Penny married Raymond George Grignon on August 29, 1964, in Beloit. Ray preceded her in death on January 21, 2015.
Penny was employed at Besly Products for 32 years, mostly as a heat treater and chrome plater. She was a 30-year member of UAW Local 46 where she served on the board of directors as both a board member and chairperson, the women's committee, veteran's committee, and was the first female president of Local 46.
Penny is survived by her son, James "Jim" Grignon; sister, Pam Vinke; aunt, Sharon Vonesh; sisters-in-law, Mary Arnold, Arlie Grignon, Chyral Koeleski, Lucie (Brad) Olson, and Donna (Ronnie) Skallerud; Godchildren, Mike Arnold, Angie Vinke-Wolf, Angel Lopez, and Miranda Boardman; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Raymond R. Grignon; grandson, Jonathan Grignon; brother, Tom Arnold; parents; grandparents; mother and father-in-law; uncle, Jack Vonesh; brothers-in-law, Robert Grignon, Jim Koeleski, Gary Grignon, and Elmer Grignon;, sisters-in-law, Vicky Arnold, Rose Grignon, and Linda Grignon.
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is prior to the services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Committal at Baldwin Cemetery will follow the services. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
