January 1, 1935 - March 9, 2021
Shullsburg, WI - Phyllis W. Chrislaw, age 86 of rural Shullsburg, WI passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born January 1, 1935 in Beloit, WI the daughter of Winfred Lawrence and Genevieve May (Dillree) Garvey. After high school Phyllis entered the work force as a secretary for 3 years before marrying her best friend, David Chrislaw. They were married on April 28, 1956 in Beloit, WI. Together they began their lifelong journey of farming. Phyllis and David bought Dave's parent's farm where they raised beef cows in Clinton, WI until 1991 when they relocated to Shullsburg where the family continues to farm today.
Phyllis is survived by her five children: Carie Fairchild of Clinton, WI, Cynthia (Kevin) Tyvoll of Prescott, WI, Cathleen (Jeff) George of Cuba City, WI, Bruce (Karla) Chrislaw of Clinton, and Stacy (Randy) Leitner of Monroe, WI, seven grandchildren: Kyle Chrislaw, Nicole Chrislaw, Michelle (Sean) Donagan, Jason (Nicole) Inman, Megan Leitner, Levi Leitner, and Matt (Kat) George; five great-grandchildren: Colin and Shannon Donagan, Walter and Harrison Inman and Charlette George; and three sisters: Gail (Richard) Kuhlow of Avalon, WI, Jean Garvey of Rockton, IL, and Marilyn (James) Conley of Ridgeway, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dave in 2019; two brothers: Lee Garvey and Neal Garvey; a sister: Dorine McGinnis; a son-in-law: Ed Fairchild; a brother-in-law: George McGinnis; and a sister-in-law: Gwen Garvey.
Phyllis was the chairman of Clinton 4-H Club for several years, was the beef cattle leader, and was a member of Clinton Homemakers. She taught Sunday school at Pella Lutheran Church in Clinton for 40 years. In her free time, Phyllis enjoyed bowling, going to horse and cattle shows and loved attending the Rock County Fair for 50 years where she served at the cattle and meat auction. Phyllis cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and the memories they created together. She was always proud to watch her kids and grandchildren show their animals at the fair. She had a gentle soul and had a special place in her heart for animals, people, especially her three dogs: Nikki, Casper, and Puppy. Phyllis had a passion for crocheting afghans for her family, something they will always treasure.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:30 A.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg). A visitation will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:15 A.M. at Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Phyllis' name.